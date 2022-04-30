Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

EGFEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 231,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

