Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.12 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $209.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

