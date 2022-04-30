Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.84. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

