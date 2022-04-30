EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. EVERTEC updated its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $950,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after buying an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

