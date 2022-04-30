EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $597-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.16 million.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after buying an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EVERTEC by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

