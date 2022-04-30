EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. EVERTEC has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.