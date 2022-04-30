Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

EVT stock opened at €23.28 ($25.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. Evotec has a 1 year low of €22.93 ($24.66) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($49.28). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.49.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

