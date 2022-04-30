Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $54.79 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

