Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 328.5 days.

Shares of EXCOF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.