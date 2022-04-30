Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 328.5 days.

Shares of EXCOF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.