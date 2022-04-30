Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.