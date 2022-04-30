Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.76 million.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

EXTR opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

