Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Announces Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

