F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 251,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

