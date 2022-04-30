Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

FN opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

