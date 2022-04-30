FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

FDS stock opened at $403.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.69. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $317.55 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,527 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

