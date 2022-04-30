Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Fagron has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €17.50 ($18.82) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

