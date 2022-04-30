Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 193.09% and a net margin of 31.52%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY22 guidance to $16.08 EPS.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $11.87 on Friday, reaching $373.51. 317,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

