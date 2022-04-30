Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.14.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $11.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,502. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.23.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 193.09% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

