Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given New C$780.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $800.00.
OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $550.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.11 and a 200-day moving average of $479.79.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fairfax Financial (FRFHF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.