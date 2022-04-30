Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Increased to C$1,050.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $800.00.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $550.05 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $363.48 and a 52-week high of $575.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.11 and a 200-day moving average of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 18.40%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

