Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,050.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$814.29.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$705.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The company has a market cap of C$21.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$493.00 and a 12 month high of C$716.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$648.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$606.33.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

