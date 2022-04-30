Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$780.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$814.29.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$705.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$21.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$648.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$606.33. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.