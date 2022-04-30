Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 558,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DUO opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.57. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 395,300 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

