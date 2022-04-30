FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. FARO Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.17)-$0.04 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 277,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,146. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $626.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
