FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0-85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.47 million.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. 277,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,146. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

