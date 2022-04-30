FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0-85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.47 million.
NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. 277,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,146. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FARO Technologies (Get Rating)
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
