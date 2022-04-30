FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Critical Contrast

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.30% -38.63% -4.07% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

95.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 2 3 0 2.33 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus price target of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 118.60%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.16 billion 0.18 -$50.00 million ($3.19) -4.13 FAT Brands $118.88 million 1.02 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 531 Red Robin restaurants, including 430 were company-owned and 101 were operated by franchisees in the United States and one Canadian province. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

