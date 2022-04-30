Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Friday. 538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

