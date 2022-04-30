Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given New €38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($51.61) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FURCF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($56.99) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $22.64 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

