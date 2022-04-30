FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Update

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,626,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FEC Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,972. FEC Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
FEC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FEC Resources (FECOF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FEC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.