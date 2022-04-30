FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Update

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,626,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FEC Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,972. FEC Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan.

