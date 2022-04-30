Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

