Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

