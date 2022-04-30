Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Hermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $28.48 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

