FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 101,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in FedNat during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FedNat during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

