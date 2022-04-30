Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

