Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
