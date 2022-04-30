Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 15,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRRVY shares. Barclays cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrovial from €36.00 ($38.71) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

