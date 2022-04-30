Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.86.
