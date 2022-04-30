Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

