Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,099,000 shares, an increase of 180.7% from the March 31st total of 1,104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FBASF remained flat at $$1.09 during midday trading on Friday. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

