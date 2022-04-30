FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXCNY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. FIH Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

