Financial Analysis: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Far Peak Acquisition and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.69%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.81 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36% MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65%

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

