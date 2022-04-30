Financial Analysis: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.37 -$38.91 million ($0.92) -12.98

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 83.06%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -9.57% -0.72% -0.53%

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

