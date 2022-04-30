Financial Analysis: Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Smart for Life alerts:

12.5% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smart for Life and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Tilray 6.80% -0.78% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart for Life and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 1 7 4 0 2.25

Tilray has a consensus target price of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 98.80%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.87 N/A N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 4.83 -$367.42 million $0.19 26.21

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats Smart for Life on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life (Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, and dietary supplements. Smart for Life, Inc. also sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.