Financial Comparison: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tucows has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Tucows’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tucows is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -216.05% N/A -54.26% Tucows 1.11% 3.01% 0.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Tucows’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.92 -$9.16 million N/A N/A Tucows $304.34 million 2.04 $3.36 million $0.32 180.07

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Tucows beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Tucows (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers. The Mobile Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services. The Domain Services segment provides wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.