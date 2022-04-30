Financial Comparison: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) vs. Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Share Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Smart Share Global has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 624.14%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Smart Share Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.20 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.51 -$19.55 million ($21.23) -0.05

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Share Global.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95%

Summary

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies beats Smart Share Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.