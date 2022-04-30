Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

FISI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 50,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,293. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

