Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.
FISI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 50,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,293. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Financial Institutions (Get Rating)
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.