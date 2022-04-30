Financial Review: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) versus Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Phunware and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 135.15%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -489.48% -175.91% -84.08% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Phunware has a beta of 12.68, indicating that its share price is 1,168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.64 million 18.46 -$53.52 million ($0.71) -2.85 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

Summary

Phunware beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Agent Information Software (Get Rating)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

