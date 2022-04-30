FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE FTEV opened at $9.80 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

