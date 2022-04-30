First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

