First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

