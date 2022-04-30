First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

