First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.67 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $292.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

